CM Punk Trolls Roman Reigns After WWE Raw Beatdown
CM Punk has something that Roman Reigns does not.
Monday’s WWE Raw featured the fallout from the historic first-ever two-night SummerSlam, which saw Seth Rollins’ surprise Money in the Bank cash-in on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship, and the return of ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar to confront John Cena.
Reigns and Jey Uso were also successful at SummerSlam in their tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but it was a different story for ‘The Tribal Chief’ on Raw.
Rollins defended his newly-won title against LA Knight, but it was Punk who couldn’t hold back his frustration with Rollins and interfered to force the disqualification.
Afterward, ‘The Vision’ - the new name for Rollins’ faction - beat down both Punk and Knight in dominant fashion, and then did the same to Reigns after he tried to gets his own revenge on Rollins and company.
But while Reigns entered the ring with two sneakers on his feet, he left with zero. That’s because Reed, who is now referred to as ‘The Tribal Thief’ by Paul Heyman, once again added another ‘Shoe-La-Fala’ to his collection.
So, Punk took Instagram after the show to troll Reigns, with the former World Heavyweight Champion stating that “at least I still have my shoes."
It was a playful response from Punk as he looks to figure out his next move to try to regain his title after the 'Ruse of the Century' at SummerSlam.
What’s Next For Roman Reigns and CM Punk?
Despite the common goal of trying to eliminate Rollins and his faction, it’s clear that Reigns and Punk will never be best friends.
WWE teased the possibility of the two teaming up with Knight in a six-man tag team match against Rollins, Breakker, and Reed, which could potentially take place on an upcoming Raw or Clash in Paris on August 31.
Of course, there is also the possibility that Punk and Knight could go one-on-one after Punk’s actions cost ‘The Megastar’ an opportunity to win his first world championship.
Meanwhile, Reigns is reportedly scheduled to film his role in the upcoming Street Fight movie in September, so he may not be a huge factor in WWE’s creative plans for a few months.
Reigns is currently advertised for Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego.
