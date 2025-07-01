WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Wields A Flamethrower In A Day To Remember's New Music Video
WWE Superstar and "Mr. Money in the Bank" Seth Rollins knows a thing or two about "burning it down." Perhaps that's why pop punk band A Day To Remember enlisted the former WWE Champion for its newest music video.
The band dropped a new video for its song "All My Friends," which appears on its Big Ole Album Vol. 1 release put out earlier this year. In it, the band is drinking at a local bar with its friends and fans, singing tunes off the jukebox and performing their own songs as well.
That's when Rollins crashes the party, at first, seemingly joining in on the fun. "The Architect" then decides to channel his WWE theme, pulling out a flamethrower to the astonishment of the guests.
As a result, he burns the entire bar down as everyone parties and sings outside of it while the band performs in front of the flames.
Rollins is a well-documented music fan, and his name derives from punk rocker Henry Rollins. He is also known to be a big fan of A Day To Remember. In the past, he has campaigned to use the band's song "2nd Sucks" as his entrance theme, but to no avail.
It was announced on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw that Rollins will face LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, a show that will be headlined by Goldberg's final matchagainst WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.
