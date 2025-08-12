Cody Rhodes Addresses Possibility Of A Trilogy Match With Roman Reigns
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are forever etched together in WWE history due to their two main event championship matches at WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40.
When facing each other at WrestleMania 39, Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship largely thanks to interference by Solo Sikoa. A year later at WrestleMania 40, Rhodes of course finished his story, defeating Reigns thanks to help from John Cena and The Undertaker.
But is a trilogy match in the cards between the two men? Rhodes says it will be difficult to pull off.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes talked about the impact of his match series against Roman Reigns and said that while a third bout between the two would be significant, it would also be very difficult to pull off.
"That's probably a very hard match to have happen, but I can see it being very significant in happening again. (For the fans) you can't just have two. We're splitting. So, that third exists. I'm certainly not adverse to it. I'm not sure what his outlook on it is. We're different than we were. I'm not adverse to it."- Cody Rhodes
Rhodes and Reigns began their rivalry after Rhodes won the WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2023. At WrestleMania 39, Reigns defeated Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE World Championship.
In 2024, Rhodes won the Royal Rumble again, which green lit a rematch between Rhodes and Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Despite major efforts from The Rock and The Bloodline, Rhodes overcame the odds and dethroned Reigns to win his first world championship in WWE.
Rhodes held that championship for a year before losing it to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He just got the title back at this year's SummerSlam by beating Cena in a rematch with Street Fight rules. Rhodes is now a two-time world champion.
Does Reigns vs. Rhodes 3 really work?
The question is, does Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes 3 really work? Does it really make sense? Both are babyfaces at the moment with Reigns working a feud against The Vision on Raw.
In the meantime, Rhodes is lined up to face Drew McIntyre after McIntyre viciously attacked him on SmackDown last week.
Both are made stars in WWE, so a babyface vs. babyface match between the two can work when the time is right. With that dynamic, the match would be fresher than most trilogy matches are and would have a different depth to it in terms of where the match could go.
