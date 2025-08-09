WWE SmackDown Results [8/8/25}: Cena Bids Adieu To Montreal, McIntyre Destroys Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may be back in the huddle as WWE's starting quarterback, but a massive 6'5" Scotsman is looking to take him right back out of the game.
The American Nightmare did not get much time to enjoy his first night on SmackDown as the new two-time WWE Champion. He immediately thrust himself into a fight between John Cena, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre and he would end the night going head first through the announcer's desk via a brutal Claymore Kick.
John Cena, meanwhile, says he is not going to back down from a future fight with Brock Lesnar after the Beast's shocking return at SummerSlam. And he certainly isn't going to back down from Logan Paul.
The Maverick jumped to the front of the line for a shot at the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion and he'll get it later this month at Clash in Paris. Here's everything you may have missed Friday night on SmackDown from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
John Cena kicked off the show to an absolutely thunderous ovation from the crowd in Montreal. The WWE Universe has fully forgiven the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion for all of his transgressions over these past few months, but Cena admitted that he's still harboring a great deal of fear.
He's afraid that he'll never be enough for the fans, no matter how much he's able to give them over his final dates. He's afraid that he'll be forgotten once he's gone and even admitted that he's afraid of Brock Lesnar. Furthermore, he's afraid that Brock Lensar just opened himself up to a massive John Cena problem.
Never one to back down from a fight, Cena said whenever it is that Brock Lesnar decides he wants some then he can come on back and get some.
Vowing to make the most of his final 12 appearances, Cena issued a challenge to the rest of the locker room. Anyone who wanted to step up to the future Hall of Famer had a free invite and it was none other than Logan Paul who accepted it.
The Maverick wanted a fight against Cena, but not on SmackDown. He issued a challenge of his own for Clash in Paris, which John happily accepted. Just not before Paul's new tag team partner Drew McIntyre ambushed him from behind.
Their two-on-one assault was short lived as Cody Rhodes rushed to the ring to make the save. After Paul and McIntyre were chased off, Cena grabbed a mic and told Montreal that there would be a tag team match later in the night. It would be Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre taking on John Cena and the new WWE Champion.
The MFTs defeated The Motor City Machine Guns. Alex Shelley and Nick Sabin were visibly showing the damage they sustained Sunday night in the Six-Way TLC Match at SummerSlam. Neither man was even close to 100 percent which made them relatively easy victims of the bigger, stronger MTFs. MCMG fought until the end, but Tala Tonga picked up the win with a massive choke slam on Shelley.
Sami Zayn defeated Men's United States Champion Solo Sikoa in a non-title match. This impromptu match was set up after Solo got on the microphone to talk some trash about Montreal. GM Nick Aldis then introduced a surprise opponent for the U.S. Champ in Quebec's own Sami Zayn. The Underdog from the Underground was able to overcome the interference of all the MFTs and pinned Sikoa with a school boy roll-up.
The Wyatt Sicks delivered an ominous video message to the SmackDown Tag Team Division, saying that their story is just beginning and that there are more lessons to be learned.
Charlotte Flair threw a small birthday celebration for Alexa Bliss, complete with a cake and a new 'We're not friends' t-shirt for Alexa's doll Lilly. The Queen also brought back the doll that Alexa gave her years ago, introducing Charlie as Lilly's new tag team partner.
The new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were not able to finish their celebration as Canada's own Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice crashed the party. Chelsea then proceeded to do that thing where her mouth wrote checks her body wasn't willing to cash. Charlotte wanted a fight and Smackdown GM Nick Aldis was more than happy to give it to her.
Charlotte Flair defeated Chelsea Green. The moment that Green made her way to the ring, everyone in the area knew how this was going to end. The Secret Hervice tried to help Chelsea pull off the upset, but not before they were taken out by Bliss. They did manage to put the birthday cake in the ring, at the request of Chelsea, and that turned out to be a massive mistake. Green attempted the Unprettier, but Charlotte countered into one of her own and dropped Chelsea face first into the cake. She then locked in the Figure Eight to earn the submission victory.
Cathy Kelley interviewed WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who said she's ready for her next challenge. Jade Cargil interrupted their conversation and said the next time she faces Tiffany the outcome will be different. Just then Giulia and Kiana James would confront Jade. James told Cargill that she could help her win the title and gave her a business card. Mia Yim would then swoop in to take the card, saying she'd use it to get herself a Women's United States Championship Match.
Carmelo Hayes ran into The Miz backstage and asked why he left him high and dry for the last two months. Just as Melo seemed ready to move on by himself, the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion talked his way into the two of them teaming up again next week on SmackDown.
An Aleister Black vignette would air, recapping what he did to Damian Priest last week. Black said that he's not an eye for an eye kind of guy. He always takes violence to the next level and that's why Priest is at home with a hairline fracture in his jaw.
John Cena and R-Truth had a hilarious backstage interaction ahead of the main event. Cena jokingly blamed Truth for all the weird things that he said and did over the past few months. Truth said if Cena is back, then he's back too.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena defeated Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre via disqualification. With Rhodes and Cena closing in on the victory, Paul decided to go low... literally. He dropped Cena with a blatant low blow which caused the ref to call for the bell.
The Clash in Paris opponents would continue their fight after the match was over and eventually disappear into the Gorilla Position.
Rhodes and McIntyre would keep up with their own battle at ringside. The Scottish Warrior caught Cody clearing off the announcer's desk and blasted him with the WWE Championship belt. He then delivered a devasting Claymore kick that sent Rhodes crashing through the bottom of the desk to close the show.
