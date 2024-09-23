Cody Rhodes Attends High School Reunion, Has Classmates Rethinking Life Choices [PHOTO]
Cody Rhodes is either the most humble wrestler on the WWE roster or the most diabolical man to walk the planet. The WWE Universal Champion pulled up to his high school reunion on Saturday (September 21) to show Lassiter High School (in Rick Rude's voice) what a real man looks like.
MORE: VIDEO: Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns Face Off In Tense Video At Georgia Tech Football Stadium
All jokes aside, this was probably the best high school reunion ever. Cody nor WWE posted in detail about this and Wrestlelamia seems to have published the only image so far from the event itself. All that to say Cody's appearance doesn't seem like a publicity grab, although there may be some footage or images that show up in WWE content down the line.
MORE: Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes To Face Solo Sikoa And Jacob Fatu At WWE Bad Blood
In any case, who here can say they indulged in cheap shrimp and Kool-Aid with a current WWE World Champion at their high school reunion?
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are scheduled to face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood on October 5 in Atlanta. If WWE didn't have Fatu pose as a former classmate only to ambush the champ in the parking lot, an opportunity was definitely missed.