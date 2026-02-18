Rey Mysterio Gives Update on His Daughter's Wrestling Career

Rey Mysterio has a long history with professional wrestling. His uncle would train him, and many years later, Rey's son Dominik would begin his wrestling career.

Rey's daughter, Aalyah Gutierrez, has been around professional wrestling since she was born and even got to step in the ring for a storyline or two over the years. Over the last couple of years, Aalyah has expressed interest in becoming a wrestler herself, and it seems her dad is going to help her get started.

Aalyah Gutierrez stars her in-ring training

Last year, Rey Mysterio confirmed that his daughter went to the WWE Performance Center and spent a day learning how to hit the ropes, roll, tumble, and do what he called "basic beginner stuff." WWE star Natalya also revealed that Mysterio and his daughter visited The Dungeon 2.0, posting a picture of everyone together after a day of working out.

An insane night of training in The Dungeon. Nights like this set my soul on fire. So much passion and generations of wrestling in one room. It was such an honor having you tonight as a guest @reymysterio. Lessons upon lessons—@NativeTatanka @TJWilson pic.twitter.com/5uPTqopqpW — THE LOWKEY LEGEND (@NatbyNature) September 4, 2025

While making an appearance on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Mysterio spoke a bit more about the idea of his daughter getting into wrestling and what her next steps are going to be.

"So I said, ‘Okay, the next step would be, let’s see if you can go through a full week of training. And if you can do that and you like it afterwards, then maybe it’s something you might want to think about.’ I’m actually trying to get her out there pretty soon so she can just feel what it’s like to train every day." Rey Mysterio

It seems Aalyah has quite a while before fans see her wrestling in WWE, but given her family history, it should come naturally to her.

How has Dominik Mysterio's career gone?

While Aalyah is just getting started with her wrestling career, Dominik Mysterio made the decision to start years ago and has already found success in WWE.

It didn't take long for Dominik to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside his father back in 2021. A brief run in NXT would see Dominik capture his first singles title when he won the NXT North American Championship.

Dominik Mysterio | Netflix

On the main roster, Dominik is considered one of the more hated, albeit popular characters, and holds both the WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Championships. His rise in popularity came with his work alongside names like Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and the rest of The Judgment Day faction.

