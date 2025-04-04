Cody Rhodes Compares Pro Wrestling Journey To Hugely Popular Disney Movie
Is Cody Rhodes playing the role of Simba from Disney's The Lion King in real life through his journey through pro wrestling? According to Rhodes, that's the best way to describe what he's been through.
During an interview with Pardon My Take, Rhodes talked openly about his journey in WWE, outside of WWE after leaving, and then his return to the company as it's face and brand ambassador. Rhodes said that the best way to describe it all is by comparing it to The Lion King.
This is going to sound like a silly parallel, but really the best way I can think about it is -- have you ever seen the movie The Lion King? I went out there and found my Timon and Pumba and I had to find what was inside of me.- Cody Rhodes on his pro wrestling journey
Rhodes is slated to main event his third straight WrestleMania this year when he takes on John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Rhodes left WWE in 2016 due to creative frustrations and made himself into a top star away from WWE. He worked various independent promotions, ROH, and New Japan Pro Wrestling before starting AEW with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Tony Khan.
When Rhodes' contract with AEW ended, he returned to WWE, but was in an entirely different position thanks to his work finding himself and his wrestling character outside of the WWE bubble.
Cody won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 last year. Reigns held that championship for nearly four years prior to losing it to Rhodes.
WrestleMania 41 will emanate live from Las Vegas inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. Other announced matches for the show include Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship.
