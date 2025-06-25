Cody Rhodes Feels He's Coming Toward 'Tail End' Of WWE Babyface Run
Cody Rhodes' days as the top babyface in WWE may be numbered.
The former WWE Champion spoke to Kay Adams during Fanatics Fest this past weekend, and the popular NFL host asked him if he ever gets sick of always playing the good guy.
"I don't ever get tired of it," Rhodes admitted. "I do think we're probably at the tail end of it though. There's only so much someone can like you. I would love to do until the end of my career, but... at a certain point [the fans] wanna see somebody else. I get that and that's where you have to change as a character."
If and when he does ultimately turn heel again in WWE, Rhodes has his sights set on truly being hated. He believes an actual bad guy is someone that is getting buried by the fanbase online and booed at the live shows.
If folks are looking for a timeline on when the American Nightmare will turn back to the dark side, Rhodes says it could be soon. Then again, if a certain TKO board member had his way, Cody would already be a heel.
"I think you have a good solid year, maybe even three years, because I am not changing until I'm changed, if that makes any sense," Cody said. "If The Rock had it his way, I would have been changed already. So I think he sees something that maybe I don't see, and that's a very smart individual. So maybe I follow his lead. Maybe not."
