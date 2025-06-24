WWE Confirms Paul Heyman’s New Nickname With Trademark Filing
Paul Heyman has a new nickname on WWE television.
The former ‘Wiseman’ for Roman Reigns has had an interesting few months after his shocking turn at WrestleMania 41, where he helped Seth Rollins defeat both Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match.
Since then, Heyman has played a significant role in growing his new dangerous alliance of superstars, with Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed disrupting things on both the Raw and SmackDown brands.
And now, it appears that Heyman has an updated nickname to go with his current on-screen allegiance with the group.
WWE has reportedly filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Monday to trademark “The Oracle,” which is what Rollins referred to Heyman as on this week’s Raw.
The trademark request covers “entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer” and more related to the nickname.
Rollins’ group has been feuding with LA Knight - who is out of action “indefinitely” after multiple Tsunamis from Reed on last week’s SmackDown - Penta, and others, with many fans wondering whether Reigns will return for vengeance on Rollins and Heyman.
There have also been reports of NXT superstars Ethan Page and Ricky Saints being pitched as possible new members of the faction.
Rollins won the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month and could potentially set his sights on the winner of CM Punk vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions on Saturday, or the winner of Goldberg vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12.
