John Cena's Blunt Answer On Whether He Enjoys Acting Or Wrestling More
Does John Cena love acting or wrestling more?
The record-setting 17-time World Champion is fresh off of recreating the famous “pipebomb” promo on last week’s SmackDown, and he’s set to renew his rivalry with CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Cena is in the back half of his 2025 retirement tour, which will reportedly culminate in his final match in his hometown of Boston in December.
However, he’ll have plenty to do after he hangs up his wrestling boots, as Cena has become a huge Hollywood success in recent years given prominent roles in Fast and Furious 9, The Peacemaker series on HBO Max, and many more.
The question is, which does Cena enjoy the most? Acting or wrestling?
During a recent appearance at Fan Expo Dallas, he answered that very question, noting that his passion for professional wrestling is simply on a higher level.
"You know, acting, they hurt your feelings a lot, too. I don't know if you've seen some of my stuff or read the reviews. They will hurt your feelings.
“To be quite honest, and this is not a knock, I don't think this is going to lose me any movie jobs because I do give my all to every opportunity I have. Just like we're here today, I'm trying to answer all your questions. I love wrestling so much more. So much more.
“There's no denying the magic in an arena for a live WWE broadcast. I love wrestling so much more and I'm fine saying that. If that knocks me out of the movie business, I'll be accountable for saying that."- John Cena
Cena’s first credited film appearance came in 2006, as he starred The Marine for WWE films.
He started his wrestling career in WWE in 2001 in the Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental territory before joining the main roster in June 2002 to answer Kurt Angle’s open challenge on SmackDown.
Cena is currently advertised for Friday’s go-home edition of SmackDown in Riyadh ahead of Night of Champions.
H/T Fightful for the partial transcription.
