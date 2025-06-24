Women's Casino Gauntlet Match Officially Added To AEW All In Texas
The card for AEW All In Texas continues to take shape.
It was announced this past Saturday night on Collision that the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match would be returning to show for the second year in a row and Tony Khan has now announced the return of the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match as well.
The AEW President took to social media Tuesday morning to make each match official, stating that once again the winner's of both bouts would receive a future AEW World and AEW Women's Championship opportunity.
As of this writing, no participants have been confirmed for either the men's or women's gauntlet match.
This will be the second-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match to take place in All Elite Wrestling. The first was held this past January at AEW Maximum Carnage, where 'The Rookie' Toni Storm emerged victorious to earn her rematch against Mariah May for the AEW Women's Championship.
MORE: Athena Found A True Equal In Mercedes Moné & Eagerly Awaits Round Two [Exclusive]
Storm went onto to defeat May, now wrestling as Blake Monroe in WWE, at Grand Slam Australia to become the first ever 4-time AEW Women's Champion. The one they call 'Timeless' once again will be defending that very same title at All In Texas against TBS Champion Mercedes Moné in what's being billed as the biggest women's match in company history.
Current Card for AEW All In Texas:
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship
Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's Championship
Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship
Men's Casino Gauntlet Match
Women's Casino Gauntlet Match
