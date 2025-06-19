WWE And TNA Legend Backstage At NXT, May Be Returning To Company
WWE NXT already sports a loaded roster of producers and coaches, led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, of course. Now, it appears that the list could be on the verge of growing.
Gail Kim was a promising up-and-comer with WWE two decades ago, winning the WWE Women's Championship in her first televised match in 2003. A short tenure would lead her to TNA, where she established herself as a fearless competitor before returning to WWE. She'd leave the company on her own volition again in 2011 before cementing her TNA legacy, winning the Knockouts Championship seven times.
A new report, however, indicates a WWE return could be in her future.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Tuesday night Kim was backstage at this week's WWE NXT TV taping, and has been in attendance several weeks recently. Her visits were kept largely under wraps, according to Sapp, and the company has expressed interest in bringing her in to work in an unspecified capacity.
Kim spent several years as a high-level producer for TNA before her sudden departure from the company earlier this year. While she was among several employees who were let go by the company, her release shocked many within TNA, given her tenure and status.
The 48-year-old Kim also served as a member of TNA's creative team for a brief period of time before her release. Recently, a WWE Hall of Famer endorsed AEW giving her a role.
