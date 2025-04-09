Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, And Bianca Belair Featured In Major New WWE Partnership
WWE has added yet another partnership ahead of WrestleMania 41.
The company announced on Wednesday that Minute Maid is now the official juice partner of WWE, with integrations on upcoming PLEs such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam, in addition to branding on WWE Raw on Netflix.
“We are excited to partner with The Coca-Cola Company to name Minute Maid the Official Juice Partner of WWE,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. “Minute Maid is a trusted family brand with unmatched global reach, and we look forward to collaborating on new and innovative integrations that will resonate with both audiences.”
Additionally, the deal is set to feature WWE superstar branding on Minute Maid products, new digital content series, ‘Juice Up Your Mondays,’ and more.
WWE superstars Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Bianca Belair will also be featured in Minute Maid’s ‘Bring the Juice’ brand platform.
“As the world’s most iconic juice brand, we don’t just follow culture—we help shape it,” said Jorge Luzio, Head of Marketing, Minute Maid Juice Portfolio, North America, Minute Maid, The Coca-Cola Company. “This partnership with WWE allows us to tap into one of the most passionate fanbases in the world, bringing the juice to everyday moments and taking them from ordinary to legendary.”
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
John Cena Now Advertised For Another WWE Show Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
Lex Luger Reveals Update On Sting Possibly Inducting Him Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Hammerstone Navigated Rocky Free Agent Waters And Tumultuous Times In TNA On The Road Home To MLW (Exclusive)
Stephanie McMahon Recreates Rhea Ripley's Look And WWE Entrance