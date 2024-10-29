Conor McGregor Teases WWE Appearance With Cody Rhodes
The Notorious vs. The Nightmare? Maybe.
Former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight World Champion, Conor McGregor, took to Twitter and responded to a video of Cody Rhodes drinking his Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. In the clip, Rhodes was doing an interview with The Schmo and McGregor responded with a simple ... "see you soon."
"The Schmo and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes enjoying themselves some smooth
Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey," McGregor wrote. CLASS PERSONIFIED! Love it Cody, see you soon."
In the interview, Cody discussed how well McGregor would fit into the WWE environment.
“One I’d love to see dip his toes into the water with WWE would be Conor," Cody said. "Just to dip his toes. The competition environment at WWE, the competition is different than what you might think. It’s so much about who has the most dscipline, who is the most professional, getting there to the finish line, getting there to a WrestleMania. I feel like someone who has competed at the highest level like he has and had so many amazing fights, it’s time to maybe dip into the more entertainment side of sports entertainment. I think he’d be great at it."
McGregor has stayed away from WWE throughout his hot run in UFC, but has called out top WWE stars like Roman Reigns and Sheamus. McGregor was scheduled to make his return to the UFC this past summer in June against Michael Chandler, but had to pull out of the bout because of injury. The fight has not been rescheduled at this point in time.
With WWE and UFC merging together under the TKO Group banner, the crossover potential for UFC stars into WWE is easier than ever. Earlier in the year, Chandler appeared on an episode of Raw and called McGregor out. Earlier this fall, Cody Rhodes and Gunther both stood with the UFC Interim World Heavyweight Champion, Tom Aspinall.
