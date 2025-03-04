Cody Rhodes Reportedly Injured At Elimination Chamber; Travis Scott May Be To Blame
You already know this, but Cody Rhodes had himself a bad night at Elimination Chamber.
The WWE Champion emphatically turned down The Rock's offer to sell his soul, by telling The Final Boss to go f--- himself, and ended up on the receiving end of a rather unique and vicious three-on-one onslaught.
After John Cena shockingly laid into Rhodes with the very Rolex he had gifted The Rock ahead of WrestleMania XL, busting the American Nightmare open in the process, The Final Boss then got in on the action by whipping Cody with a custom made weight belt. Cena and rapper/songwriter Travis Scott held the American Nightmare down until the beating had concluded.
During the assault, Travis Scott would lay in a really rough looking strike on his own to the side of Cody Rhodes' head.
Dave Meltzer has now reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that The American Nightmare suffered a busted eardrum and a black eye at Elimination Chamber, and he added that he was "pretty sure" Scott was responsible.
That's far from a confirmation, but as you can clearly see in the video above, Scott threw a pretty hard strike right across Cody's ear.
A recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select said that Scott has been training to wrestle and may be in line for a match down the road. He might need some help with feigning those punches a bit before that happens.
