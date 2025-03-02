Details Emerge About Travis Scott's WWE Future And Role In John Cena's Heel Turn At Elimination Chamber
Because of his involvement in the John Cena heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 on Saturday night, Travis Scott will forever be a part of company history. Last night likely isn't the last we've seen of Scott in a WWE ring, though.
A new report by Fightful Select indicates that Scott has been training in the ring in order to have a match down the road. The training has taken place at a WWE legend's pro wrestling school and discussions have taken place to get Scott in a match.
The report didn't confirm when that match may take place.
As far as Scott's involvement in the angle with Cena, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes goes, the report says that internal plans called for him to be involved in a major angle since mid-January.
At Elimination Chamber, Scott walked out to the ring with The Rock and stood next to Cena as Rhodes gave Rock his long awaited answer on whether or not he would be his champion.
Once Cena turned heel, Scott stayed included in the action on Rock's side and even gave Cody a vicious punch to the face while Cody was laying down face first and bloody in the ring. Prior to this, Scott accompanied Jey Uso to the ring on the first-ever episode of Raw on Netflix.
John Cena won the men's Elimination Chamber match prior to his turn and will be facing Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. If Cena is victorious, he'll have 17 world championship reigns -- the most in history.
