Cody Rhodes Reveals Movie Adaptation He Would "Do Anything" To Join The Cast
Cody Rhodes made a rare post-WrestleMania 41 outing Friday evening and revealed some plans he'd like to see materialize outside of the squared circle.
Namely, starring in a big screen adaptation of Metal Gear Solid.
Appearing at the long awaited opening of Epic Universe in Orlando, FL alongside his wife Brandi, the former WWE Champion discussed his cinematic aspirations with ComicBook. And the silver screen version of Silver Snake is something Rhodes is desperate to be a part of down the line.
When asked if there was a video game or comic character he would love to play in a film, The American Nightmare said, “I feel like I’m slightly aging out of some of the characters that I really like, but it would always be anything in Metal Gear Solid, and I would take anything in Metal Gear Solid."
When it was put to Rhodes whether he would play a heroic or villainous role should he be cast in a MGS picture, the former Legacy member answered, “Like, if you need me to learn Russian and do Revolver Ocelot, I would do it. If you just put the hood on me I’d do Cyborg Ninja. So I would do anything in Metal Gear Solid."
In addition to his public flexing for a role in a MGS film, Rhodes also revealed that his entrance attire for this year's WrestleMania main event against John Cena was also inspired by the video game franchise.
“The helmet I wore at WrestleMania was supposed to open up like Cyborg Ninja’s and it more opened up like Tony Stark’s," The American Nightmare shared with ComicBook.
A big screen version of Metal Gear has been in development for a considerable amount of time already. At one point, Oscar Isaac (Inside Llewyn Davis, A Most Violent Year) was attached to play Silver Snake, although the Emmy and Golden Globe winner has since departed the project.
Rhodes' appearance at the Epic Universe will no doubt set tongues wagging about his return to the WWE ring, where he has not been seen since dropping the WWE Title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. It has been reported this week that a major WWE show in Mexico is being planned, which Rhodes is tentatively set to headline.
(H/T ComicBook for the transcription)
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
