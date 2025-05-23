WWE Reportedly Facing Two Logistical Issues With Moving WrestleMania 42 To Las Vegas
WWE is searching for a new home for WrestleMania 42.
The company would reportedly like to return to Las Vegas after just hosting WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium last month, but there are reportedly two logistical issues that could make it difficult for that to happen.
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer says one issue is that there is a yet to be announced concert that will be taking place at Allegiant Stadium the weekend of April 11. Which is when WrestleMania 42 was supposed to take place under the previously announced deal with the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Higher-ups with the venue have apparently attempted to reschedule the concert, according to Meltzer, but the promoters of the show have been unwilling to alter their contract thus far.
There are reports that next year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' could take place the following weekend on April 18 & 19, but that would leave the company very minimal set up time for the most extravagant show of the entire year.
The second issue with trying to make the move to Sin City this late in the game, according to Meltzer, is there's currently a lack of sufficient free space next April at the Las Vegas Convention Center. That was the venue that hosted WWE World festivities this year.
MORE: WWE Employees Say Vince McMahon Wouldn't Have Moved WrestleMania 42 [Report]
WWE could have to try and make things work with less space at the convention center or find a new facility all together. The good news on that front is that Las Vegas is certainly not lacking on venues.
No official decisions have been made regarding WrestleMania 42, which until a day ago was still set to be held in New Orleans. Wrestlenomics first broke the news that festivities in the Big Easy were being called off. A joint statement from TKO and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation provided to The Takedown on SI has since confirmed that report.
We'll continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.
