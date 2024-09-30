Cody Rhodes Reveals The Biggest Difference In His Personal Life Over The Past Year
Being the WWE champion comes with its rewards, but also its challenges. The year-round, relentless travel and grueling schedule can wear you down both mentally and physically.
In an interview published Monday to his personal YouTube channel, Josh Martinez of The Superstar Crossover podcast on iHeartRadio sat with Cody Rhodes, asking him what the biggest difference in his life has been over the past year.
At first, Rhodes responded by talking about being a girl dad, and the pride he felt to do things for his daughter.
You know I'm a first time girl dad, and, uh, that presents its own daily milestones and discoveries. And I've learned a great deal about 'True and the Rainbow Kingdom' on Netflix, for example... and I've learned to... yesterday I put together a chair, and this was such a simple construction project. I took forever with it. I battle tested it. But just the feeling of pride to do those, kind of, paternal things, that's been the absolute best.
Rhodes then went on to reveal that his hectic schedule is the biggest change for him over the past year, but that he still gets time every week to spend with his girls.
The WWE schedule is unique, the schedule for the champion is indeed an aggressive schedule, but I still get time every week with my girls and that's just the best. Seeing three years old where they start to... verbose and opinionated. Repeating things you say. Ugh, the best.
No father wants to miss their child's most important moments and milestones, so it's great to see Rhodes still has the opportunity to spend quality time with his family each week.
Watch the full interview below.
