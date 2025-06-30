Cody Rhodes Reveals Two Huge WWE Names Who Texted Him After Winning ROH Title
Cody Rhodes took to post-WWE life like a duck to water in 2016, immediately tearing up the independent scene after he decided to leave Stardust behind in the world of sports entertainment.
Just over a year after requesting his release from WWE, Rhodes was lifting his first ever World Title.
At Ring Of Honor Best In The World 2017, The American Nightmare overcame Christopher Daniels to become ROH Champion. During a recent episode of his podcast What Do You Want To Talk About?, the former WWE Champion explained how his guest, former Universal Champion and rival Kevin Owens, had been one of two major names from WWE to text him after his victory.
The other was Triple H.
Rhodes said, "You [Owens] texted me after Final Battle. It was you and Triple H, who texted me after I wrestled Christopher Daniels and I remember thinking, 'Ah, they're watching,' and I'm having a good time and having fun."
The American Nightmare's run as ROH Champion lasted almost six months before he dropped the title to Dalton Castle at Final Battle 2017.
In 2018, Rhodes would emulate his father, 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes, and become the NWA World Champion, when he deleted now-SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis at the inaugural All In event.
Since then, of course, Rhodes has helped found AEW, lifted their inaugural TNT Title then gone onto return to WWE where he has so far held the Undisputed WWE Title for a year, won back-to-back Royal Rumbles in 2023 and 2024 and, most recently, won the King Of The Ring crown, defeating Randy Orton in the final at Night Of Champions.
