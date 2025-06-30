Gunther Expresses His Disgust For The WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase
There is no denying that invention of the Money in the Bank contract has helped create some of the most memorable and significant World Championship victories in WWE history, but there are some who genuinely hate its very existence.
You can count the reigning World Heavyweight Champion among those who have an issue with it.
Gunther was a guest on a recent episode of The Masked Man Show, and said his aversion to the concept stems far beyond any concerns that the current contract holder could soon be targeting his championship.
"I wanna express my disgust for the Money in the Bank briefcase," Gunther said. "I remember back when some of those big cash-in moments happened and some of those guys won a big title for the first time in their career and it’s because they run out with a briefcase and there’s an already beaten opponent who’s just, yeah… lay on top of him for three seconds. I don’t know. I never found that very gratifying. That’s never something I was interested in participating."
Gunther recaptured the World Heavyweight Championship on the June 9 edition of Raw when he defeated Jey Uso in the main event. His first defense is coming up at Saturday Night's Main Event against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.
As of right now, The Ring General doesn't sound like a man who will have his head on swivel next month in Atlanta.
"I don’t know. Maybe there’s a little bit of honor left in Seth Rollins to not use it like that. But yeah, I’m not too worried about it to be honest… It’s a shortcut. When you win something big, you wanna earn it.” h/t Fightful
Seth Rollins is responsible for the most iconic Money in the Bank cash-in of all-time at WrestleMania 41, and he certainly had his sights set on using the briefcase against John Cena this past Saturday at Night of Champions.
Perhaps, Gunther is right not to worry if holding the WWE Championship is what Rollins envisions for his future.
