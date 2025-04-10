Cody Rhodes Reveals Unique Merchandise For WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is going to have some unique, Las Vegas inspired, merchandise available during WrestleMania week this year.
The world champion, who is scheduled to wrestle John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, took to X on Thursday to reveal his special WrestleMania 41 merch line.
The line is money and Vegas themed, but also features Rhodes and his dog, Pharaoh. You can see some of the pictures in the post Rhodes made below.
The new merch will be available at WWE Shop and at the WWE Superstore in Las Vegas starting Thursday, April 17.
WrestleMania 41 will be the fourth straight WrestleMania event headlined by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40. This year, he squares off against Cena, who is in the middle of his final run as a pro wrestler in WWE.
Cena turned heel on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber in March and the two have been on a collision course since. Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn his shot at Cody and then sold his soul to The Rock to begin his long-awaited run as a bad guy.
WrestleMania is live from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Other announced matches for the show include Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in the night one main event.
