Britt Baker Responds To Adam Cole Winning The TNT Championship At AEW Dynasty
Britt Baker has responded to her former partner, Adam Cole, winning the TNT Championship at the AEW Dynasty Sunday night.
The response was short, sweet, but heartfelt. Baker only required an emoji to get her point of appreciation across. Baker simply applauded Cole in a social media reply to the AEW posted that announced the Cole championship news.
Cole defeated Daniel Garcia at Dynasty to win the TNT Championship -- his first singles title since joining AEW in 2021. Cole and Garcia had matches prior to this one, but they didn't yield a definitive winner. This one did and the stipulation was that there wasn't a time limit and no outside interference would be allowed.
MORE: Dr. Britt Baker Could Be Done With AEW Amid Growing Backstage Frustration [Report]
Both men traded multiple Panama Sunrise maneuvers during the match, but Cole was able to hit two back-to-back before crushing Garcia with a running Boom kick. After the match, Garcia raised Cole's hand in respect.
Cole and Baker had been a couple for years, but Adam confirmed to The Takedown on SI last year that they were no longer together. He did also say that they remain great friends.
While Dr. Baker is congratulating Cole on his success, she remains on a hiatus from in-ring competition. She has not wrestled a match for AEW since November.
Rumors have circulated that Baker may in fact be done with AEW, but reports indicate that isn't the case and that she's still part of the company. Baker will be appearing at WrestleCon in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend.
