Tiffany Stratton Addresses Off Script WWE SmackDown Promo Exchange With Charlotte Flair
Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair made headlines all across the wrestling landscape with their deeply personal promo exchange last Friday night on SmackDown.
It was a segment that reportedly went way off script and garnered backstage heat for both women just two weeks out from their marquee bout at WrestleMania 41. Stratton has now commented on the situation publicly for the first time.
During an appearance on iHeartRadio's Babyfaces Podcast, the WWE Women's Champion was asked what it is about her that Charlotte Flair might be underestimating heading into their match in Las Vegas.
"Being so new into this business and being so new as champion, I don't think she really expected me to stand up to her and I don't think she expected me to, I guess, almost clap back."
Tiffany was indirectly asked about this past Friday's promo exchange and its spicy nature, and after a long pause to carefully consider her words, Stratton offered up her reflection.
"All I have to say is, it's live TV. Stakes are high. We're going into WrestleMania. I have the title, I want to keep the title. I'm going to pull out every stop that I can," Stratton said. "I think we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story. Now, I'm ready to put on the best women's match ever and ready to go to war."
Stratton and Flair will face each other on WrestleMania 41 Saturday, April 19. A victory for Charlotte would mark the beginning of her 15th World Championship reign, leaving her one shy of her father's legendary mark that he currently holds alongside John Cena.
Cena himself could break the all-time record with a win over Cody Rhodes Sunday night in the main event of WrestleMania 41.
