Multiple Matches For Night 1 Of WrestleMania 41 Revealed

Numerous matches for night one of WrestleMania on Saturday, April 19 have reportedly been leaked. WWE has not officially announced the two night WrestleMania match lineup outside of the main events.

Official WrestleMania merchandise that has dropped on WWEShop.com has revealed two additional matches that will take place on the first night.

Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship will both take place on WrestleMania Saturday. The headline match for that night is Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match.

WrestleMania Sunday will be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Though The Rock has been involved in this feud at the very beginning, there is no indication that he'll be appearing at this time.

WrestleMania invades Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Other announced matches for the event include Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles, Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Championship, and more.

