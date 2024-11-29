Cody Rhodes Suggests Name For WWE's Current Era, Teases Saturday Night's Main Event Surprise On Jimmy Fallon
WWE is in the midst of the most profitable period in company history with strong ticket and merchandise sales, along with lucrative media rights deals, contributing to record numbers. Those numbers have the potential to expand even further as WWE approaches the run up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
The company, however, is looking to close out the year on a high note before turning the page to 2025.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to tout the return of Saturday Night's Main Event to NBC next month, Cody Rhodes spoke about the company's success of late and his role in that as the current WWE Champion.
“There was the Attitude Era, there was the Ruthless Aggression Era, and now we don’t even know what to call this era of WWE. But we should call it the Record Era because we’re just breaking records left and right."
The American Nightmare gave an exorbitant amount of credit for the company's latest boom period to WWE's new management team, mentioning specifically Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, President Nick Khan and TKO board member Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
"They’ve made it so easy for me. Whereas I’ve been dubbed the quarterback because they just call the plays, I run the play, and hopefully, we all look good.”
The next play for Rhodes to run will be defending his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14.
The only other match that's been announced for that night at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island is the finals of the Women's United States Championship Tournament. Rhodes promised Fallon that there is much more in store, including a few things fans might not expect.
"To be able to bring the concept of Saturday Night’s Main Event back… I think not only are we bringing back an exceptional card, great matches, great show, but there might be a few surprises here and there."
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is expected to bring in a number of legends for the show, the first that's been locked into appear is Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart. The 'Mouth of the South' was a regular on Saturday Night's Main Event during it's original run.
