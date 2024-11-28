WWE Rumors: Latest Updates On The Returns Of Drew McIntyre And Alexa Bliss
There is currently no timeline for Drew McIntyre's return to WWE, but discussions are reportedly taking place about his creative direction following the violent conclusion to his feud with CM Punk.
McIntyre has not been seen since Bad Blood where he needed 16 staples to close a gash in his head he received inside Hell in a Cell. The Scottish Warrior was also said to be taking an extended break from WWE to attend to some family matters, that according to PWInsider.
Nothing has been set in stone as of this writing, but Mike Johnson of PWI is reporting that pitches have been made about how best to bring McIntyre back into the fold.
The Takedown on SI had a chance to chat with Drew ahead of his match at Bad Blood and he spoke about what life could be like for him in WWE after his critically acclaimed rivalry with CM Punk came to a close.
“Whatever I do next, I've already told [WWE creative] you’re not gonna find something like this, because this is legitimate hatred, but I better have something I can buy into. That's based in truth. That I can really have fun with, because you see what can happen if you give me something I truly believe in.”
MORE: Drew McIntyre Ready to Dance with CM Punk on the Devil's Playground [Exclusive]
CM Punk also took an extended break from WWE after that brutal Hell in a Cell match, but he came back just in time to step into another hellacious structure this Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames.
In a separate update from Mike Johnson, he says Alexa Bliss is still on track to return to WWE programming after the holidays and in time for WrestleMania season.
The 5-time Women's Champion is closing in on two years since her last match at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Bliss lost a Raw Women's Title Match to Bianca Belair and then took time away for the birth of her daughter.
Much like McIntyre, the WWE creative team is reportedly discussing the best time and situation to add Bliss back into the mix.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Assembling The WWE Survivor Series Elimination Match Dream Team
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions: Can Roman Reigns and the Bloodline Trust CM Punk?
WWE Survivor Series 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & More