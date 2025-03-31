Cody Rhodes Takes Savage Shot At John Cena With Vince McMahon Reference On WWE Raw
It's been common practice not to bring up Vince McMahon on WWE television since the former boss resigned from the company, but Cody Rhodes did just that on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
During an encounter with to start this week's show in London, Rhodes referenced his former boss when addressing who it was that really chose Cena to be the leading man in WWE for nearly two decades.
"They chose me," Rhodes said to Cena on the show while pointing at the audience. "Can you say the same, John Cena? Or was it one guy in an office who chose you that's not here anymore and we don't talk about it."
Rhodes was referencing Vince McMahon with that line and McMahon has not been apart of WWE since resigning from his role as Executive Chairman of TKO Group early in 2024. McMahon retired from WWE in 2022, but returned in 2023 to oversee the sale of his company to Endeavor.
McMahon then resigned after a lawsuit by a former employee was filed against him alleging sexual abuse, misconduct, and trafficking.
The Cena and Rhodes encounter this week was their third in the lead up to their WrestleMania main event on April 20. Cena won the men's Elimination Chamber match this year to earn his shot at Cody's championship. In the process, Cena aligned with The Rock and turned heel for the first time.
WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
