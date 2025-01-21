WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE's next stop on the road to the Royal Rumble will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC.
The biggest match of the night will see Gunther defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. On the last edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. Will Gunther walk out victorious as well?
Elsewhere on the card, Bron Breakker will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus, Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, and Jacob Fatu will take on Braun Strowman.
MORE: WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Confirmed Entrants List & When They Declared
Surprisingly, Sheamus has never won the Intercontinental Championship throughout his long tenure with WWE. He had a phenomenal match against Gunther for the title back in 2022 at Clash at the Castle but walked out on the losing side. He has had numerous other opportunities as well, but has always come up just short.
Fatu has a chance to make an impression with a big victory over Strowman. Fatu has continue to ascend the ranks in WWE (and The Bloodline) of late, especially following Solo Sikoa's loss to Roman Reigns on the debut of WWE Raw on Netflix. How long until Fatu is officially the leader of the New Bloodline?
When is Saturday Night's Main Event?
Date: January 25, 2025
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time
Time: 8:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. CST)
Where is Saturday Night's Main Event?
Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.
How To Watch Saturday Night's Main Event
Streaming: The show will be simulcast live in the United States on Peacock and NBC.
Match Card (Announced)
Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women's World Championship
