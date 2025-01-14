Corey Graves Reportedly Pulled From Jan. 14 Edition Of WWE NXT
A controversial 24 hours for WWE announcer Corey Graves reportedly became even more convoluted Tuesday afternoon.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports Graves has been pulled from Tuesday night's WWE NXT taping, where he was scheduled to appear on color commentary.
The 40-year-old Graves insinuated he would be addressing his social media post from Monday night, when he seemingly slammed WWE for not having him on the announcer's desk for Monday Night Raw or Friday Night Smackdown anymore.
Graves took to X Tuesday morning promoting his appearance for that evening:
Johnson indicates in his report that Graves was seen leaving at Orlando International Airport going through TSA, leaving the city where NXT is taped at the WWE Performance Center. Graves returned to NXT as part of a three-man announce team alongside Vic Joseph and Booker T at NXT New Year's Evil Jan. 7.
Graves was a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion with Adrian Neville (PAC in AEW), but was forced into retirement in 2014 after suffering from concussion-related issues. He became a broadcaster for NXT shortly thereafter, and was eventually promoted to the main roster as a color commentator and occasional play-by-play man.
However, since WWE moved Monday Night Raw to Netflix, it shifted the broadcast teams around. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee became the primary team for Raw, while Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett were moved to Smackdown.
MORE: Corey Graves Slams WWE With Social Post After Move Back To NXT Commentary
Early Tuesday morning, former WWE announcer Alex Del Barrio echoed some of Graves' frustrating sentiments in reflecting on his own time with the company. Del Barrio confirmed to The Takedown on SI he was not referring directly to Graves in his response.
It is unclear as of yet whether or not Graves will be replaced on commentary.
