WWE Rumors : Latest on Ilja Dragunov's Recovery, Becky Lynch, Corey Graves & More
There's no question that WWE is about to add some serious reinforcements to its already stacked roster.
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Alexa Bliss and Jordynne Grace are all expected to return to WWE programming ahead of WrestleMania 41, and it's not just the women's division that's getting ready to add to its ranks.
Former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov was gaining some steam on Monday Night Raw last fall when he unfortunately suffered a serious injury that put him on the shelf for months. The good news is that a new report is indicating that he could be back much sooner than anyone could have anticipated.
We know the aforementioned Becky Lynch is coming back, but we still don't know when just yet. And WWE is reportedly hoping to keep Corey Graves around despite his recent outburst on social media.
Just a reminder that rumors are exactly that, rumors. Nothing is a thing until it's a thing, but here's a round-up of what's making some waves on a Monday:
- The Mad Dragon could be on his way back to the ring sooner than anyone could have anticipated. Ilja Dragunov suffered a torn ACL back in September and was expected to be out of action for up to nine months. Corey Brennan with Fightful, however, Dragunov has already been spotted at the WWE Performance Center. He was doing in-ring training, not rehab work, and was not wearing any kind of support brace. There are currently no creative plans in the works for his return, at this time, according to Brennan.
- It's still not known when Becky Lynch is going to return to WWE programming. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that she is back under contract with the company, but was not planned for WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. While she's been under contract for some time, Ross Sapp said that as of December her WrestleMania 41 plans had not been nailed down yet. Neither has an exact return date.
- Sean Ross Sapp was also able to shine some more light on the Corey Graves saga. When asked by a subscriber whether him airing out his frustrations on social media was a work or a shoot, no one close to the veteran commentator had indicated to Fightful that it was a work. Graves is said to very upset with his recent move back to NXT, after spending the past nine years on the main roster. WWE is hoping to keep Corey Graves around. According to Ross Sapp, he has two years remaining on his current deal.
- Josh Alexander is scheduled to appear at this week's TNA taping in San Antonio, but it's expected to be the final date under his current contract. Mike Johnson of PWInsider says it's believed that Alexander is done with TNA for now, much like Jordynne Grace, and is going to test the open market. He's expected to garner interest as a free agent, but no rumors specifically have surfaced regarding WWE or AEW.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
