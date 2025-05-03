Drew McIntyre Reveals Favorite Match Of His Career
Drew McIntyre has seen the ultimate highs and lows throughout his career in WWE and beyond.
McIntyre's career has seen some incredible highs over the last five years, including a Royal Rumble victory, a world title reign, and one of WWE's best recent feuds alongside CM Punk.
However, during an episode of Pub Darts, McIntyre revealed that his all-time favorite match wasn't related to the world title or his memorable feud with Punk. Instead, McIntyre pointed to his WrestleMania 39 triple threat match against Gunther and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship.
"Yeah, it was incredible," McIntyre said. "The match was probably my favorite match ever. It was at WrestleMania. But the match itself, I was so proud of it, and the guys, I love them both. But Sheamus and I came up together and known each other forever. And we always talked about having the match at WrestleMania.
"So we basically had a singles match when Gunther was hanging out at the outside. It took three of us to put that match together. So when I felt myself afterwards, like Sheamus and I collapsed together because we beat each other up so bad and we just laid there and went, we did it brother, we had the match at Mania. It was f---ing cool and we felt it and it was very special."
