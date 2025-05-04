CM Punk Offers Cora Jade Support After Recent Release From WWE
CM Punk has sent a message of support to recently released NXT star Cora Jade, after the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion shared an emotional post on Instagram following her departure from the company.
Jade has made no secret of her adulation for her fellow Chicago native, Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar has famously surprised Jade backstage at NXT Deadline 2023 just after she had undergone ACL surgery in January 2024.
So it should come as no surprise to anyone that the recent WrestleMania main eventer wasted no time publicly showing his support for the 24-year-old after she shared a passionate and emotional post on Instagram in which she discussed her decision to drop out of high school at 15 to chase her dream of becoming a professional wrestler.
"Dropping out of high school at 15 to chase my dreams was scary but I’m so thankful it worked out for the time that it did! I got to live out so many childhood dreams, go so many places, do so many things and most importantly I met some of the most important people in my life that I know I’ll have in my corner forever. Unfortunately it didn’t go how I envisioned and I’m disappointed by a lot of things but I can look back with no regrets and know I did everything with love and passion and always stood up for myself, even in the times I was scared. I’m proud of myself for that. With all that being said, TRUST that this is not the end and only my new beginning. I have a lot to say when the time is right. I have so many ideas and am excited for the future and to be able to show what I truly am capable of. Elayna Black is back from the dead bitches! See you in 30 🖤"- Cora Jade
In response, Punk commented, "Dream chaser. Turn it to gold."
As Jade mentioned in her Instagram caption, she will be reverting back to her pre-WWE ring name of Elayna Black once her 30-day non-compete clause expires.
Prior to her time in NXT, Jade briefly appeared for TNA and worked two matches for AEW on Dark, losing to Red Velvet and then again to Red Velvet and Brandi Rhodes in a tag team match alongside Leyla Hirsch.
