Damian Priest Retains as CM Punk Costs Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship
Drew McIntyre was a man of his word.
But he still is not World Heavyweight Champion.
McIntyre vowed to win the Money in the Bank contract, then cash it in. That is exactly what happened at the Money in the Bank show in Toronto, as McIntyre opened the show by winning the ladder match to win the contract for a future title shot–and he inserted himself into the Damian Priest-Seth Rollins match for the World Heavyweight Championship, making it a triple threat.
But McIntyre didn’t have much of an opportunity to win the belt.
CM Punk returned, beating McIntyre and ensuring he was defeated in the match. That allowed Priest to retain the title, though it came at the expense of Rollins. As Punk celebrated McIntyre’s loss, a furious Rollins resumed his feud with Punk, voicing his displeasure for interfering in the match.
Per the stipulation of the match, Rollins can no longer challenge for the title while Priest is holding it. As for Priest, however, his title reign continues–but perhaps not for long. He has a date next month at SummerSlam against Gunther, who is expected to win the championship.