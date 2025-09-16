One Famous Bears Fan Isn't Freaking Out About Disappointing 0-2 Start
The Chicago Bears, for the first time in quite a while, entered the season with high expectations. Caleb Williams's sophomore year has not gone well under the watchful eye of new head coach Ben Johnson. Week 1 brought a fourth quarter meltdown against the Vikings at Soldier Field. Week 2 saw the Lions twisting the knife in a 52-21 humiliation.
It will be a long road back to playoff contention and there are many unhappy Bears fans looking at the writing on the wall and concluding this will be the latest in a long run of lost seasons. But one famous fan is much more optimistic.
WWE champion Seth Rollins was on Get Up on Tuesday for synergistic reasons and carried the title belt and a message of calm onto set.
"Patience, baby," Rollins said. "Let's just pump the brakes a little."
"You gotta wait," he continued. "This is a developmental process. First year with Ben Johnson. Caleb Williams, this is his third head coach in two seasons. Fourth OC in two seasons."
Mike Greenberg then called Rollins "the voice of reason." And maybe.
All of the things Rollins said are helpful in understanding why the Bears are in this situation. They do not explain a path out of it, though. Green Bay looks awesome, Detroit looks like a playoff team and the Vikings beat Chicago with a quarterback playing his first NFL game.
So it's unclear just how much the message will be heeded.