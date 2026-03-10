Danhausen Names the “Evil” Person He Wants to Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame

Danhausen has taken WWE by storm over the past 10 days.

The company's very nice, very evil new superstar had a rocky debut at Elimination Chamber in Chicago, but he has quickly won over the hearts of the WWE Universe with his antics on subsequent episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

He's become a widely successful salesman as well with his merchandise flying off the stands, and with that success, has come a list of demands. Among them is a blimp and his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

If his demands are met, who will induct that Danhausen into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Danhausen made his Raw Recap debut Monday night on the WWE YouTube channel, and was asked the all-important question by host Sam Roberts: If Danhausen does in fact go into the hall this year, who should induct him?

"I like The Undertaker. He looks pretty evil," Danhausen said. "The Undertaker would be great. He's also been handing out these congratulatory congratulations to people that they're in the Hall of Fame, so who better? Maybe I should find where he lives and knock on his door and say, 'Hello! Induct me.' Maybe he'll knock on my door and just say, 'I'm here to induct you.' I don't know."

As of this writing, the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026 includes former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, multi-time WWE Champion AJ Styles, as well as Ax and Smash of Demolition. Their induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Danhausen has major goals for his WWE career

Danhausen | WWE

During the March 9 edition of WWE Raw, Danhausen ended up cursing The Original El Grande Americano backstage — leading to his disappearance ahead of his scheduled IC Title match against Penta — and later did an in-ring segment during commercial break where he passed out his official WWE T-shirt to the crowd.

Danhausen has not yet wrestled a match, and when asked on Raw Recap when he'll make his WWE in-ring debut, he said hopefully soon. He has a long list of goals he wants to accomplish.

"I need to be on wrestlingmania. That would be nice. Also, I hear about this Money in the Bank briefcase. I think that's a nice little bonus, 'cause you open it and it's full of cash I presume. So I really wanna win that guy. 'Cause then it's like a bonus payday for Danhausen. It's filled with money, and then I can go spend it on things. I can buy PT Cruisers and all the likes."

Both Sam Roberts and Megan Morant both attempted to explain to Danhausen that the Money in the Bank briefcase isn't actually filled with cash, but were unsuccessful in getting the message across. Most likely out of fear of being cursed.

Danhausen's next appearance will likely come this Friday night on SmackDown. He was introduced to The Miz during last week's episode and he demanded that The A-lister become his mentor, or be cursed.