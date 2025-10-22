Date And Location Reportedly Revealed For WWE NXT Deadline
WWE NXT Deadline is reportedly returning for another year.
All eyes are on NXT on Saturday as the brand presents another installment of Halloween Havoc, which is headlined by Ricky Saints defending the NXT Championship against Trick Williams.
The show will also feature the return of the “Broken Universe,” with The Hardy Boyz defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against DarkState in a Broken Rules Match, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. going one-on-one with Ethan Page for the North American Championship in a Day Of The Dead Match, and more.
And now, it appears that another NXT PLE is set to return in December.
According to Fightful Select, NXT Deadline is currently slotted for December 6 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio, of course, is the hometown of Shawn Michaels, who serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for the NXT brand.
NXT Deadline debuted back in 2022, and the theme of the show has been a Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match.
Each match features five superstars competing for an opportunity to earn a future title shot at the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship. The Iron Survivor Challenge Match begins with two participants in the ring, with each additional participant entering every five minutes.
Competitors accumulate points via pinfall or submission during the 25-minute time limit, and the superstar who racks up the most points is declared the winner.
The match also includes a unique “penalty box” aspect, as any superstar who is pinned, submitted, or disqualified must enter the penalty area for 90 seconds.
Oba Femi won the 2024 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match, while current United States Women’s Champion Giulia scored the victory in the 2024 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match.
What Will Be The Fallout From NXT Halloween Havoc?
Who will be the top champions in NXT after Halloween Havoc?
That could determine the eventual lineup for the headline Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline. Could Femi return to try to work his way back to the top? How about Blake Monroe or Jordynne Grace once again pursuing gold in the women’s division?
As mentioned, Saints will face off against Trick, who is aiming to become a three-time NXT Champion. Also, Jacy Jayne defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Tatum Paxley.
Of course, given the recent NXT interactions with TNA, there could also be wrestlers from that brand who compete at NXT Deadline for a shot at a championship.
