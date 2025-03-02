Randy Orton Returns, Attacks Kevin Owens At WWE Elimination Chamber
Randy Orton is back and he is out for revenge.
The Viper had been out of action since November, but he came back Saturday night at Elimination Chamber to save Sami Zayn from a deranged Kevin Owens.
Owens emerged victorious from an absolutely hellacious Unsanctioned Match. KO somehow survived several brutal shots from a barbed wire wrapped steel chair. He was even given a Blue Thunder Bomb right through it, but there was no quit in either man. They truly delivered an instant classic.
In the end it took Owens going deep into his bag of tricks with an old NXT call back to pick up the victory. He delivered not one, but two powerbombs onto the ring apron that finally kept Zayn down for the three count.
Medical personnel attended to Sami after the match was over, but Owens decided he wasn't done. He tore up the protective padding around the ring and exposed the concrete underneath. He was clearly planning for one final package piledriver, but the sound of Orton's music stopped him dead in his tracks.
Owens was more than ready for another fight, despite being severely wounded and exhausted, but Orton quickly dropped him with an RKO.
Randy then had Owens lined-up for his patented punt to the skull, but several security guards rushed the ring to stop him which allowed Kevin to duck out of harm's way.
The Viper then rewarded those security guards for their efforts by giving each and every one of them an RKO.
It was three months ago when Kevin Owens attacked Randy Orton on an episode of SmackDown and put him down with the move that has since become his ruthless signature, the package piledriver.
WWE had announced that Orton suffered a cervical cord neurapraxia, which consists of a temporary loss of neurological function in the neck. The gave no timetable for his return, but he's back now.
Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could very well be heading toward a showdown at WrestleMania 41. It may be a while before we see Sami Zayn again. Michael Cole announced on commentary that they hoped to be able to provide a medical update in the coming days.
