BREAKING: Jade Cargill Returns At WWE Elimination Chamber And Attacks Naomi!
The Storm arrived in Toronto Saturday night and she rained down some apparent retribution on ... Naomi!
Jade Cargill made her long-awaited return to WWE at Elimination Chamber and viscously assaulted Naomi before the Women's Elimination Chamber Match could begin.
Everyone in the Rogers Centre was under the belief that Cargill was going right after Liv Morgan, but she stunned the crowd by taking out her former Big Three cohort instead.
No one could help Naomi, as the other women were all locked in their respective pods. Bianca Belair shrieked in disbelief as her good friend was beaten down right in front of her.
Naomi was placed onto a stretcher by emergency personnel after Cargill slammed the chamber door into her. She was ruled unable to compete and eliminated from the match.
Jade Cargill has been out of action since before Survivor Series: WarGames in November, when she was attacked by a mysterious assailant and thrown onto a car windshield.
The angle was shot due to a reported undisclosed injury that Jade had suffered. Cargill was not medically cleared for competition until sometime this week, but she had been spotted working at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for the past couple of months.
The identity of Cargill's attacker had remained a mystery right up until her return this evening. At this point, we can only assume that Jade believes it was Naomi.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Elimination Chamber Results, Live Blog & Highlights
How WWE Is Handling Jacob Fatu's Progression And Development
WWE Draft Reportedly Set To Return After WrestleMania
How Will CM Punk Feel If He Doesn't Main Event WWE WrestleMania 41?