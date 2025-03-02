Timeless Toni Storm And Mariah May To Have Their Hollywood Ending At AEW Revolution
There's been quite a bit of soul talk in professional wrestling lately. Timeless Toni Storm says she'll be leaving hers at home when she heads to Los Angeles for AEW Revolution.
The AEW Women's World Champion appeared on the March 1 edition of AEW Collision with a pre-recorded message for Mariah May. Storm was sporting a neck brace after being on the receiving end of a Storm Zero onto the stage just over a week ago.
Mariah asked for a Hollywood Ending to their story at AEW Revolution, and she's going to get it. Toni accepted her challenge and the match will have no count outs, no disqualifications, no rope breaks, and it will be pinfall anywhere.
In true Timeless Toni fashion, she closed out her response by dramatically ripping off the neck brace and telling Mariah that if she believed in God, then she was about to meet her.
The AEW Women's Championship wasn't the only match made official for Revolution Saturday night. Following their win over the Murder Machines Wednesday night on Dynamite, the Outrunners were granted an AEW Tag Team Championship match against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of the Hurt Syndicate.
Also, Big Boom AJ and Big Justice of the Costco Guys made a surprise appearance on Collision and were interrupted by Johnny TV.
More: AEW Revolution 2025: Date, Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & More
Johnny issued a challenge for a trios match and it was accepted. It will be Big Boom AJ, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy taking on Johnny TV & MxM Collection.
Current AEW Revolution Card:
Jon Moxley (c) Adam 'Cope' Copeland for the AEW World Championship
Timeless Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship
Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe for the AEW TBS Championship
Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland in a No. 1 Contender's Match for the AEW World Championship
Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship
Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay in a Steel Cage Match
MJF vs. Hangman Adam Page
Big Boom AJ, Mark Briscoe, & Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection
