WWE Elimination Chamber Results, Live Blog & Highlights
The final PLE on the Road to WrestleMania comes in the form of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The show emanates live from inside the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and will feature multiple matches and segments that will help define WrestleMania 41 next month.
Both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches will determine WrestleMania title contenders.
In the men's Chamber match, John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul will compete for a chance to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
All the competitors qualified for the match, except Cena. After losing the Royal Rumble to Jey Uso in the waning seconds, Cena said he was calling his shot and entering the Chamber. Triple H later confirmed that he'd award Cena a spot in the match.
In the women's match, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, Naomi, and Alexa Bliss will compete for a shot at the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. That title is currently held by Rhea Ripley, but she's scheduled to face Iyo Sky Monday night's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
The other major segment on tonight's show and one with huge WrestleMania implications is between The Rock and Cody Rhodes. Last week on Smackdown, The Rock approached Cody Rhodes with an offer for Rhodes to be his champion. This week on the show, Rock provided Rhodes with lavish gifts in order to secure a "yes" answer.
At Elimination Chamber, Rhodes will speak with The Rock in the ring and deliver a final answer to him.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will also feature Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match.
How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber
Time: 7 pm EST / 4 pm PST
Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada
Streaming: Peacock (United States), Netflix (International)
WWE Elimination Chamber Full Match Card
- Men's Elimination Chamber Match - CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
- Women's Elimination Chamber Match - Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Naomi vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss
- Cody Rhodes answers The Rock on whether he wants to be The Rock's champion
- Trish Stratus & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae
- Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens - Unsanctioned Match
Stay tuned here for live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 starting at 7pm.