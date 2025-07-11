Details On Jelly Roll Feud Reportedly Planned For WWE SummerSlam
Is WWE about to do Logan Paul vs. Jelly Roll?
Meanwhile, there have been rumors that Jelly Roll, who will appear on tonight’s SmackDown in Nashville, is also going to be in action at the summer extravaganza. And now, it appears that a possible opponent has been revealed.
According to PWInsider, WWE sources have stated that Logan Paul is scheduled to be in an on-screen program with Jelly Roll ahead of SummerSlam.
The report doesn’t add whether the two will face off in a singles match or some type of tag team match at SummerSlam.
Jelly Roll has made multiple appearances in WWE in recent years, and most notably got physical in a segment at last year’s SummerSlam by hitting a chokeslam on Austin Theory. The music superstar has never wrestled, but PWInsider recently reported that he was training for his WWE debut.
Paul last wrestled at WWE Money in the Bank last month, teaming with John Cena against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.
Before WWE turns it focus to SummerSlam, there’s a huge Atlanta takeover coming up this weekend, which will feature Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT Great American Bash on Saturday, and the all-women’s Evolution 2 PLE on Sunday.
