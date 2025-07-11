Watch: Bryan Danielson And Will Ospreay Sing Backstreet Boys "I Want It That Way"
Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay are two of the most violent wrestlers on the planet, but can pull it back for some musical harmony when needed.
Danielson and Ospreay attended the special AEW All In karaoke event that was produced by Starrcast is Dallas on Thursday night and belted out a stunning duet of the infamous Backstreet Boys song, "I Want It That Way."
You can see a clip of their performance right here:
Ospreay has a lot on the line at the AEW All In PPV event on Saturday afternoon. He'll team with Swerve Strickland to take on The Young Bucks in a tag team match. If Ospreay and Swerve win the match, The Bucks will be forced to give up their EVP titles in AEW. However, if The Bucks win, Ospreay and Swerve will not be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship for a full year.
As for Bryan Danielson, he's still sidelined with a serious neck injury and working to determine whether or not he needs surgery. There is no indication as to if or when Danielson will ever be back in an AEW ring for a match.
AEW All In 2025 airs live on PPV on Saturday afternoon from inside Globe Life Field in Texas. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship and Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship.
