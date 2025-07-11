Two Women's WWE Stars Top Study of Most Harassed Pro Wrestlers On Social Media
Charlotte Flair is the most trolled wrestler on social media, according to a recently published study.
A new study conducted by CryptoManiaks Sports took a deep dive into over 350 athletes across multiple sports to identify who was the most trolled. Charlotte Flair led the pack on the list of wrestling stars, followed by four other top women's stars in both AEW and WWE.
Flair and Jax had a higher percent of negative social media activity than any other athlete studied, by roughly 10 percentage points, highlighting the sometimes unbalanced online abused female wrestlers recieve. Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce were among the superstar names that also featured on the list.
Flair has taken heat from social media this year because of her recent divorce from Andrade and due to controversial promos on live episodes of WWE Smackdown. Shas a busy weekend on tap and will compete alongside Alexa Bliss in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship fatal four-way match at the all-women's WWE Evolution 2 PLE on Sunday night, which is the first event of its kind since the concept debuted in 2018.
At the first Evolution event, Flair and Becky Lynch had a historic Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship.
The full list can be viewed below.
Wrestler
% Of Negative Posts
Charlotte Flair
36.4%
Nia Jax
35.3%
Mercedes Mone
29.6%
Saraya
29.3%
Tegan Nox
28.6%
CM Punk
27.9%
Chris Jericho
25.7%
Cora Jade
24.9%
The Young Bucks
24.8%
Jade Cargill
21.4%
Jon Moxley
20.7%
Alexa Bliss
20.4%
Britt Baker
20.1%
Will Ospreay
19.8%
Ricochet
19.3%
Natalya
19.3%
Nikki Bella
19.3%
Mercedes Mone, the number three most trolled pro wrestler on social media, challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship on Saturday afternoon at AEW All In 2025. Mone is already the TBS Champion in AEW and looks to add another belt to her collection.
WWE Evolution 2 airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally on Sunday night from Atlanta. Other announced matches for the show include Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.
