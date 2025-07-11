Wrestling On FanNation

Two Women's WWE Stars Top Study of Most Harassed Pro Wrestlers On Social Media

The study dove into online abuse across sports.

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

Charlotte Flair is the most trolled wrestler on social media, according to a recently published study.

A new study conducted by CryptoManiaks Sports took a deep dive into over 350 athletes across multiple sports to identify who was the most trolled. Charlotte Flair led the pack on the list of wrestling stars, followed by four other top women's stars in both AEW and WWE.

Flair and Jax had a higher percent of negative social media activity than any other athlete studied, by roughly 10 percentage points, highlighting the sometimes unbalanced online abused female wrestlers recieve. Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce were among the superstar names that also featured on the list.

Flair has taken heat from social media this year because of her recent divorce from Andrade and due to controversial promos on live episodes of WWE Smackdown. Shas a busy weekend on tap and will compete alongside Alexa Bliss in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship fatal four-way match at the all-women's WWE Evolution 2 PLE on Sunday night, which is the first event of its kind since the concept debuted in 2018.

At the first Evolution event, Flair and Becky Lynch had a historic Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship.

The full list can be viewed below.

Wrestler

% Of Negative Posts

Charlotte Flair

36.4%

Nia Jax

35.3%

Mercedes Mone

29.6%

Saraya

29.3%

Tegan Nox

28.6%

CM Punk

27.9%

Chris Jericho

25.7%

Cora Jade

24.9%

The Young Bucks

24.8%

Jade Cargill

21.4%

Jon Moxley

20.7%

Alexa Bliss

20.4%

Britt Baker

20.1%

Will Ospreay

19.8%

Ricochet

19.3%

Natalya

19.3%

Nikki Bella

19.3%

Mercedes Mone, the number three most trolled pro wrestler on social media, challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship on Saturday afternoon at AEW All In 2025. Mone is already the TBS Champion in AEW and looks to add another belt to her collection.

WWE Evolution 2 airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally on Sunday night from Atlanta. Other announced matches for the show include Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Published
