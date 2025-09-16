Dominik Mysterio Confirmed For AAA Event This Month
The slow and gradual rise of Dominik Mysterio has certainly been one for the memory books. From overwhelming boos to thunderous babyface chants from live audiences, Mysterio has been drawing passionate reactions for years now.
"Dirty" Dom has made his presence known across WWE's entire universe. Mysterio has been a NXT North American champion, a Smackdown Tag Team champion, and has now added the AAA Mega Championship to his trophy room after defeating El Hijo De Vikingo at Worlds Collide Friday night.
Mysterio is set to draw more passionate reactions from another group of pro wrestling fans again.
Dominik Mysterio confirmed for AAA taping
Mysterio is taking his two championships back to AAA later this month. AAA confirmed Monday afternoon that the AAA Mega champion would be appearing at his championship celebration taking place in Mexico.
Mysterio is confirmed for AAA's Alianzas Tour September 27. The show will take place inside the Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in the country's capital of Mexico City. Mysterio hasn't wrestled in Mexico since August 16 when he failed to capture the AAA Mega championship against three other competitors.
Mysterio is familiar with the Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera as well. He invaded the AAA Alianzas event in July 25 to attack El Hijo De Vikingo and Dragon Lee. It was at the end of this show that Mysterio first vowed to become AAA Mega champion and now he actually is champion.
The reactions are changing
Mysterio received definitively positive reactions after winning the AAA Mega championship at Worlds Collide last Friday night. He's been slowly receiving more positive reactions since the beginning of the summer. Fans are warming up to Mysterio and they're growing tired of booing him despite his smug attitude and everything he's done to his family.
After winning the AAA Mega championship from Vikingo, Mysterio celebrated in the ring in front of the Las Vegas crowd. Rey Mysterio honored his half of the agreement he had with his son and entered the ring post-match to strap the championship belt to his son's waist. Fans were still extremely excited in the live crowd and on the internet for Dirty Dom to be crowned.
Prepare to avoid spoilers before the show airs September 27 as the event will be taped prior to the show's airing. Whether or not Mysterio will wrestle anyone on the show is yet to be confirmed or announced. AAA used their official X account to make the big announcement.
