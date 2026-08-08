Dominik Mysterio Reportedly Frustrated With His WWE Booking

Dominik Mysterio is currently the top guy in Lucha Libre AAA, and he would reportedly like his booking on Monday Night Raw to better reflect that.

Dirty Dom is preparing to defend his AAA Mega Championship against El Grande Americano at Triplemania 34, coming up on Sunday, September 13, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two-night event has garnered incredible interest and, due to ticket demand, was moved to MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The AAA Mega Championship Match is set to headline that weekend. Meanwhile, Dom is coming off a loss at WWE SummerSlam. Thanks to the outside interference of Joe Hendry, Mysterio was defeated by Danhausen in the critically panned Human Monies on a Pole Match.

Dominik Mysterio is reportedly frustrated by his WWE booking

Many fans and analysts were not very high on the booking of Dominik Mysterio during the run-up to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer', and the guys over at False Finish are reporting that Dom himself is growing frustrated with the stark difference in his presentation between WWE and AAA.

"One source noted that Mysterio believes that he should be booked in a more serious way on WWE TV as he’s currently holding the most important championship in AAA. Mysterio would like to see his character portrayed the same instead of it seeming like he’s two separate people on two different shows."

This is the second time this summer that a report has surfaced regarding frustration over Dom's booking. The insiders on WrestleVotes Radio said at the beginning of June that there was internal disappointment over lackluster creative for both Mysterio and reigning Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. This is the first time that the alleged vexation has been linked to a talent directly.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio | Netflix

Morgan captured the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 42 back in April, but was essentially benched from a creative standpoint after rival Stephanie Vaquer required time off due to injury. Liv remained on television, but wasn't prominently featured until she nonsensically entered herself in the Queen of the Ring, a tournament that determined her own SummerSlam opponent.

While Morgan did ultimately lose in the Queen of the Ring finals at Night of Champions, she defeated IYO SKY in the rematch last weekend in Minneapolis to retain her Women's World Championship. It was her first, and to date, only televised title defense of her 112-day reign.

All that said, business officially picked up this past Monday night on WWE Raw when both Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer returned to the Red Brand and made it known that they were coming after Liv's championship. Perhaps the creative for Dominik will be more to his reported liking in the near future as well.