Drew McIntyre Channels Christmas Classic to Issue Warning to The Bloodline
Drew McIntyre is wishing everyone a Merry 'Drewmas' in the most spectaular way possible.
The former World Heavyweight Champion, and social media icon at this point, released a video this Christmas Eve that spoofs a classic scene from the movie Love Actually to troll Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and several of his other rivals.
Drew McIntyre is promising that the Bloodline will pay for their alleged crimes in the New Year, and with any luck, the Scottish Warrior will once again win the World Title.
If you are unfamiliar with the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually, the scene that Drew McIntyre is taking his inspiration from here actually features Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln confessing his love to Keira Knightley's character via cue cards as to not draw the attention of her new husband in the next room.
Yes, you read all of that correctly. To make matters worse, Lincoln is really good friends with her husband and the whole thing takes place on Christmas Eve. It's a really messed up scene, which you can watch below.
On an unrelated topic. Would anyone else like to see Drew McIntyre join Lincoln in the Walking Dead universe now or is that just me?
