WWE Raw Results (12/23/24): Drew McIntyre Speaks, Jey Uso Returns, Iyo Sky Advances In Tournament
The final episode of WWE Raw before Christmas had an extra twinge of personal rivalry mixed into it thanks to Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.
McIntyre started the show and told the world where he was physically and mentally after he lost to CM Punk inside of Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood in the beginning of October. McIntyre blamed the WWE fans for not checking in on him and worrying about him even though he was dealing with a personal tragedy during his time away.
The comments about the WWE fans brought out Sami Zayn. Zayn told McIntyre that blaming the WWE audience was shameful because everyone in the audience has problems and issues just like McIntyre had. Drew teased a match with Sami, but said that Sami couldn't accept because he wasn't medically cleared. In response, Zayn punched him the face and the two brawled. The match was later made official for the main event.
As McIntyre got the upper hand in the brawl, Jey Uso made his return to Raw and made the save. Uso was attacked by Drew a few weeks ago and this was his first appearance since the attack.
Seth Rollins got a chance to address CM Punk during his own sit-down interview with Jackie Redmond this week on the show. Redmond asked him why the rivalry with CM Punk runs so deep with him and Rollins said he simply could not get past Punk's hypocrisy when it comes to WWE.
Rollins said that as soon as he saw Punk shake hands with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, he knew that they had to wrestle sooner than later. Rollins said it wouldn't be match between the two, but a straight up fight.
In other news, Iyo Sky advanced in the Women's WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament after defeating Natalya and Alba Fyre in a Triple Threat Match. Sky was added to the tournament after Kairi Sane was taken out by Pure Fusion Collective last week. The tournament semifinals are set to take place next week.
The New Day attempted to explain themselves again this week on the show, but were once again booed out of the building by the audience. Kofi Kingston's mother was in the crowd and he apologized to her for the way the fans were acting. Kingston attempted to get a hug from his mother, but even she denied him.
In the main event, Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn. Zayn had moments where he fired up, but he was unable to get that first victory over McIntyre. McIntyre connected with a Claymore in the end and won the match.
After the match, Drew McIntyre attempted to continue beating up Zayn, but Jey Uso made the save. As he was about to mix it up with Drew, The New Bloodline entered the ring and attacked Jey. Jey fought valiantly and got a few shots in on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, but eventually was neutralized. Sami Zayn attempted to help Jey, bue he was demolished as well.
Full WWE Raw Results (12/23/24)
Iyo Sky defeated Alba Fyre and Natalya to advance in the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament
Chad Gable defeated Akira Tozawa
Damian Priest defeated Dominik Mysterio by DQ
Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz by DQ
Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn
