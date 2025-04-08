Drew McIntyre Questions The Toughness Of Some Of The New Wrestlers
Drew McIntyre has made it clear where he stands on toughness in professional wrestling.
That is certainly one of the attributes needing for success in WWE and other promotions, and it’s a topic that comes up regularly when discussing talent working through pain and injuries in the ring.
So, when asked about the subject in a recent interview on the WAFFLIN podcast, McIntyre expressed the lengths he would go to to finish a match, noting a famous example of Triple H tearing his quad during a WWE Raw match in 2001 but continuing to the finish.
"Unless I was dead, I would continue the match. We've seen examples like Triple H; he tore his quad off the bone but continued the match.- Drew McIntyre
"He was even put in the Walls of Jericho, a maneuver that puts pressure on the quads, even though his wasn't attached."
McIntyre followed that up by mentioning that he thinks most WWE superstars are of the same mindset, but he’s not exactly convinced that’s the truth with some of the newer talent.
“That’s the kind of mentality most of our superstars have. Or maybe that’s just some of them, because some of the new guys are freaking p***ies.”- Drew McIntyre
McIntyre has also not held back his thoughts on Damian Priest, with the two engaged in a heated rivalry. Priest issued a challenge to McIntyre on last week’s SmackDown for WrestleMania 41, but WWE has yet to officially announce the match.
