Drew McIntyre Taking Time Away From WWE Following Saturday Night's Main Event [Report]
WWE fans may have seen the last of Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event. At least for a while.
The Scottish Warrior lost a hard-hitting Steel Cage Match to Damian Priest Saturday night, and for those who are wondering why McIntyre came out on the short end of another feud, there's apparently good reason for the booking decision. Not that there's any shame in losing to Priest to begin with.
Both Mike Johnson of PWInsider and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select are reporting that McIntyre is going to be off of television for the foreseeable future. The former World Champion has been working hurt for some time and is taking a much needed break from the ring.
The finish of Saturday's Steel Cage Match saw Priest channel his old mentor Adam Copeland by hitting Drew with a Con-Chair-To. With McIntyre down and out, Damian casually strolled through the front door of the cage and out onto the floor to secure the victory.
Medical personnel rushed to the ring to assist McIntyre to the back, but he was able to get up and walk off under his own power. Albeit it in a very foul mood.
Saturday's match marked the end of this rivalry that had been building for more than a year. It's currently unclear what's next for Priest and how long it's going to be before McIntyre returns to action.
Full Saturday Night's Main Event Results:
Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn & CM Punk thanks to a returning Bronson Reed
Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green to retain her Women's United States Championship
WWE Champion John Cena defeated R-Truth
Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match
Jey Uso defeated Logan Paul to retain his World Heavyweight Champion after Cody Rhodes returned to fight off an interfering John Cena
